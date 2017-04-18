Man charged with criminal trespassing

A 34-year-old Minot man was ordered to be held on $7,500 bond on a criminal trespass charge Wednesday after his alleged victim told North Central District Court Judge Gary Lee he's terrified of the man. Kyle Joseph Koski is charged with criminal trespass, a Class C felony, in district court and misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct in municipal court for the incident on Tuesday.

