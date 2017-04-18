Man charged with criminal trespassing
A 34-year-old Minot man was ordered to be held on $7,500 bond on a criminal trespass charge Wednesday after his alleged victim told North Central District Court Judge Gary Lee he's terrified of the man. Kyle Joseph Koski is charged with criminal trespass, a Class C felony, in district court and misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct in municipal court for the incident on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC