Lawmakers working to resolve flood protection funding bill

Sunday Read more: Valley News Live

As state lawmakers enter the final days of the session, they are considering a bill that could reserve hundreds of millions of dollars for flood protection for the Minot area. The money would effectively cover the first four phases of the major flood protection plan, and relocate 60 percent of properties in at-risk areas.

