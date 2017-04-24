Lawmakers, Minot leaders react to pas...

Lawmakers, Minot leaders react to passage of major flood protection bill

State lawmakers have now sent a bill to Gov. Doug Burgum's desk that would set aside $193 million for Minot's flood protection plan. State lawmakers have agreed to fund the major parts of a plan aimed at preventing the disaster of the 2011 flood.

