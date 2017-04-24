Initiated ballot measures and the ND budget
North Dakota's vaunted economy and open arms to business and entrepreneurs are based on the state's relatively low tax structure and perceived thrifty spending. North Dakotans don't abide wasteful spending and the state's politicians have learned the power of tough talk on taxes and spending .
