IN RE: the Application for DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST Richard L. HAGAR, Judge of the District Court Judicial Conduct Commission, Petitioner v. Richard L. Hagar, Respondent Kara J. Erickson and Ryan A. Heintz , P.O. Box 2297, Bismarck, N.D. 58502-2297, for petitioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.