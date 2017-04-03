in Re: the Application for Disciplina...

in Re: the Application for Disciplinary Action Against Richard L. Hagar

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

IN RE: the Application for DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST Richard L. HAGAR, Judge of the District Court Judicial Conduct Commission, Petitioner v. Richard L. Hagar, Respondent Kara J. Erickson and Ryan A. Heintz , P.O. Box 2297, Bismarck, N.D. 58502-2297, for petitioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ward County was issued at April 03 at 1:31PM CDT

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC