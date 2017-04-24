Graduates honored
Mark Jones/MDN Dancers perform during the Grand Entry at the MSU Dome Saturday at the annual Spring Honor Dance. The 28th annual Native American Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration was held Friday and Saturday at the Minot State Dome.
