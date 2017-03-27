Fundraising begins

Allan Blanks/MDN Kenna Linster, left, and Kaia Mideleton, right, watch their penny spin round and round inside the coin vortex at the Magic City Discovery Center Friday. The Magic City Discovery Center closes its doors today on a third season in a temporary location, as board members for the nonprofit organization announce a transition into the long-term goal of fundraising for a standalone museum in Minot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.