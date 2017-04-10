FEMA: Residents should brace for flood insurance cost changes

Jill Schramm/MDN Josh Wolsky asks a question of Dionne Haynes, state coordinator for the National Flood Insurance Program, left, and Barb Fitzpatrick, senior flood plain specialist with FEMA, at a workshop in Minot Wednesday. The best shield against predicted hikes in flood insurance premiums is continuous insurance coverage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.