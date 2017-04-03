Family values

Photo by Allan Blanks/MDN From left to right, Emily Mackner, the general manager of Slumberland Furniture, stands beside her cousin Brandon Tollefson, the division manager of Tollefson's Carpetland. They are 4th generation Tollefsons, Mackner the daughter of Roger Tollefson and Brandon the son of Mark Tollefson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.