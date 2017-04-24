Des Lacs-Burlington voters narrowly defeat $15 million school bond
Voters in the Des Lacs-Burlington school district have voted not to spend $15 million to improve school buildings in the two communities near Minot, but it was a close vote. Roughly 56 percent of the 695 voters in Tuesday's election favored the bond issue, but the measure needed 60 percent to pass.
