Dedication day

Submitted Photo Former Minoter Jon Wefald, center, is shown at the dedication event for a new residence hall at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday. The $80 million residence hall was named Wefald Hall to honor Wefald, who was president of the university from 1986-2009 and the force behind the creation of the Big 12 Conference in college sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.