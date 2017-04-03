Dachshund 'Tilly' rescued from storm ...

Dachshund 'Tilly' rescued from storm sewer

17 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Minot Central Dispatch received a telephone report at 12:39 p.m. today of a dog stuck in a storm sewer, barking in apparent distress near the intersection of 23rd Street NW and Eighth Avenue NW. Animal Control Officer Tanya Mendelsohn responded to the scene and remembered that a 17-year-old dachshund named Tilly had been reported missing by Charrity Harvey from a residence in the area since about 11 p.m. the night before.

