Crews beginning work on final phases of Minot's downtown revitalization project
They've already begun refurbishing 1st Avenue from Broadway to 1st Street SW-that's the last part of phase II. The segment of 1st Avenue SW looks like dirt right now, but crews are confident that the work will be completed in about two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC