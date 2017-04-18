Coming attractions

Allan Blanks/MDN Lori Haagenstad, left, and her husband, Norman Haagenstad, operate the newly installed pop machine at AMC Dakota Square 9. The aroma of freshly prepared popcorn along with recently added upgrades, continues to draw crowds to AMC Dakota Square 9. "We've also added self stand butter machines and I believe we are going to get a new menu renovation before the end of the year. We'll be adding pizzas, sliders, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, pretzel bites and a new variety of concession items will be added hopefully by the fall."

