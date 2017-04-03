City to take on opioid problem

City to take on opioid problem

Drug education needs to be the priority of a Minot Blue Ribbon Commission to fight opioid abuse in the community, according to an advocate promoting the commission. Supporters of a communitywide strategy to combat opioid problems asked the Minot City Council Monday to create a commission similar to a five-city commission in the Fargo area.

