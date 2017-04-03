Charges dismissed in shots fired case

Andrea Johnson/MDN This alleyway is located near the scene of a shots fired incident on Feb. 18 in downtown Minot. A district court judge has dismissed a reckless endangerment charge against a 26-year-old man who had been accused of firing gunshots in an alley outside the Ice Cold Ryders Clubhouse in downtown Minot on Feb. 18. Deangol Lamar Simmons, of Ravenel, S.C., had been charged with two Class C felonies, the reckless endangerment charge and prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon.

