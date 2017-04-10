Changes to environmental impact of flood protection plan for Minot
The Souris River Joint Board is making adjustments to the environmental impact of its flood protection plan for the Souris River basin, following a need to acquire more properties. The city's portion of all this also includes their efforts in the National Disaster Resilience program, where the federal government awarded Minot just under $75 million.
