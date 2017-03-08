Volunteers needed to remove Christmas wreaths from Minot cemetery
The wreaths were placed on the graves this past December as part of the nationwide 'Wreaths Across America' program, but the rough winter has caused delays in removing them. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help in removing the wreaths.
