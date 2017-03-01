Two injured in car and tractor-trailer mishap

Two Garrison residents were injured in the crash of a car and tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 83 in the Coleharbor area, Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Lyman Page, 75, driver of a 2013 Buick Lacrosse, and Doris Page, 76, both Garrison, were injured in the accident.

