Trinity Homes implements flu-related restrictions
In response to the increase in flu activity in the region, Trinity Homes in Minot has implemented visitation restrictions effective immediately. All visits to residents of the long-term care facility are suspended unless absolutely necessary and children will not be permitted to visit.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
