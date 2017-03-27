Trial set for Ward County sheriff facing misdemeanor charges
In this 2012 file photo, Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski sits in his office in Minot, N.D. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 10, 2017, for Kukowski, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died. less FILE - In this 2012 file photo, Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski sits in his office in Minot, N.D. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 10, 2017, for Kukowski, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an ... more MINOT, N.D. - A midsummer trial has been scheduled for the Ward County sheriff, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died.
