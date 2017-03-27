Trial set for Ward County sheriff fac...

Trial set for Ward County sheriff facing misdemeanor charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

In this 2012 file photo, Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski sits in his office in Minot, N.D. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 10, 2017, for Kukowski, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died. less FILE - In this 2012 file photo, Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski sits in his office in Minot, N.D. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 10, 2017, for Kukowski, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an ... more MINOT, N.D. - A midsummer trial has been scheduled for the Ward County sheriff, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ward County was issued at March 31 at 12:46PM CDT

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC