Trial dates set in Minot corruption of minor case
Prosecutors say that Ward County narcotics officers found sexually explicit photos of a 17-year-old girl on a phone owned by 35-year-old Thomas Drumgold II. Investigators say that Drumgold also had sexual phone conversations with the girl last June while in custody in Ward County.
