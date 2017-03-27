The power of brass

The power of brass

Submitted Photo Gordon Troxel, the conductor of the Brass Band of Minot, prepares his core of brass players and percussionists for their upcoming concert titled "An Easter Celebration," Sunday in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University. Ann Nicole Nelson Hall will feature the majestic range and awe-inspiring power of brass as Gordon Troxel, the conductor of The Brass Band of Minot directs more than 30 performers in their upcoming performance titled 'An Easter Celebration' at Minot State University.

