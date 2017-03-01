Teen mom pleads guilty to terrorizing

Teen mom pleads guilty to terrorizing

An 18-year-old Minot woman was sentenced to probation and a batterers' treatment class Thursday for threatening her baby's father with a butcher knife in December during an argument over their son. Judge Stacy Louser sentenced her to one year in the county jail, with all time suspended except for the three days she already served.

