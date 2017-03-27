Saxophone extraordinaire Lindsey Eliasen looks forward to taking music to new heights Saturday night during the Minot Symphony Orchestra's presentation of Considered a rising star of Minot's music scene, Eliasen's showstopping skills have garnered astonishing praise from the North American Saxophone Alliance and the North Dakota Music Teachers National Association. In addition to accumulating accolades for her masterful skills, Eliasen is part of a musical revolution that is redefining the image and sound of the saxophone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.