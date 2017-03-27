Taking music to new heights
Saxophone extraordinaire Lindsey Eliasen looks forward to taking music to new heights Saturday night during the Minot Symphony Orchestra's presentation of Considered a rising star of Minot's music scene, Eliasen's showstopping skills have garnered astonishing praise from the North American Saxophone Alliance and the North Dakota Music Teachers National Association. In addition to accumulating accolades for her masterful skills, Eliasen is part of a musical revolution that is redefining the image and sound of the saxophone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC