Taking flight

When Minot Air Force Base holds Northern Neighbors Day next year, the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force demonstration team, will be there. Col. David Ballew, vice commander of the base's 5th Bomb Wing, made the announcement to members of the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee meeting at the Grand Hotel in Minot, Thursday.

