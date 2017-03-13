Supporters push Souris River Basin flood protection in Senate
A piece of legislation that would fund much of a major flood protection project for the Souris River Basin has made its way through the house. Minot leaders joined the Souris River Joint Board Thursday in pushing House Bill 1020 at a Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing.
