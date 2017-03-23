Submitted - SPhoto Dan Hansen is the ...

Submitted - SPhoto Dan Hansen is the founder of Beardstock.

Throughout Minot, Beardstock is considered an unofficial holiday that welcomes the warmth of spring, the sounds of bands and the sight of wooly beards. During the hairy festivities, visitors can compete in the annual beard show, perform in a lip-sync competition while participating in fun interactive activities before enjoying signature subs from Magic City Hoagies.

Minot, ND

