Study finds need for more affordable housing

A new housing study found a sizable gap between the number of Minot residents needing affordable housing and the number of affordable rental units in the city. In 2016, there were 1,058 long-term affordable rental housing units and 3,613 cost-burdened households paying more than 30 percent of income for rent, according to the study developed as part of Minot's National Disaster Resilience Program.

