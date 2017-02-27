Soper can't have electronics back
North Central District Court Judge Doug Mattson issued a ruling last week granting the state's request to destroy Soper's computer and iPad, both of which contain child pornography images. Mattson also ordered that the Minot Police Department can use Soper's Samsung Galaxy 5S Phone for training purposes.
