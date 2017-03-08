Snowed in'

A trip to Minneapolis for five Minot State University music students and an instructor on the Amtrak passenger train abruptly came to a halt early Wednesday morning when the train became stuck in a huge snowbank near Rugby. Music students Miranda Fenner, Jasmine Spitzer, Ashlie Hope, Sydney Johnson, Katie George and music instructor Rebecca Petrik were among more than 100 passengers on the eastbound Amtrak train.

