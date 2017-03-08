Ramblers 2017 Magic City Bike Show ho...

Ramblers 2017 Magic City Bike Show hosted at the Grand Hotel in Minot

Allan Blanks/MDN From left to right, motorcycle enthusiasts Brooke Bailey and Claudette Mitz admire "Sheila," a 1981 Yamaha XS650 Special presented by owner Cameron Stone. Allan Blanks/MDN One of the many bikes displayed at the Ramblers 2017 Magic City Bike Show is a 1976 Harley-Davidson XLH.

