Quilt Festival returns to Minot
Submitteda SPhoto Susan Cleveland, a celebrated designer, author, teacher and inventor looks forward to teaching the latest quilting techniques at the 24th Annual Prairie Quilt Festival. Colorful visions of spring paired with eye catching designs will be displayed during the 24th Annual Minot Prairie Quilt Festival Friday-Sunday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
