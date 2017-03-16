NOAA: North Dakota at Highest Risk for Spring Flooding

"If you're in northern North Dakota, or in the Snake River basin in Idaho, prepare for moderate to major flooding this spring," said Tom Graziano, Ph.D., director of NOAA's Office of Water Prediction. "Snowpack is heavy in the West and northern plains, and if our long term warm-up coincides with spring rains, already saturated soils will not be able to absorb the increased water, which would lead to increased runoff and potential flooding."

