New designations for Sundsbak and Lovelace
Minot member services associates Ashley Sundsbak and Deanna Lovelace of Town & Country Credit Union have successfully passed the required exams and earned the designation of Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor. This designation and associated coursework allow Sundsbak and Lovelace the ability to confidently guide members through financial situations, ultimately helping them reach their financial goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC