N.D. Senate votes to set Gov. Doug Bu...

N.D. Senate votes to set Gov. Doug Burgum's salary at $1

Yesterday

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum ran on several main campaign promises, including to break up the quote, "old boy's club in Bismarck." The legislature holds the power of the purse, so when Burgum said he would decline a salary, that decision really didn't belong to him.

