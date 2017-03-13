Minot man to serve 18 months for inju...

Minot man to serve 18 months for injuring passenger

A 23-year-old Minot man will serve 18 months in prison for driving drunk last May and injuring his passenger. Nicklas Lendsey Bradley pleaded guilty on Monday in district court in Minot to criminal vehicular injury, a Class C felony.

