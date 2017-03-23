Minot man sentenced in undercover sex...

Minot man sentenced in undercover sex crime bust

A judge has ordered a 29-year-old Minot man arrested last June in an undercover sex sting to serve three years in prison. Ward County Sheriff's deputies arrested Weston D. Calvert as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children operation, after Calvert responded to an ad on Craigslist from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

