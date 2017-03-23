Minot man sentenced in undercover sex crime bust
A judge has ordered a 29-year-old Minot man arrested last June in an undercover sex sting to serve three years in prison. Ward County Sheriff's deputies arrested Weston D. Calvert as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children operation, after Calvert responded to an ad on Craigslist from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC