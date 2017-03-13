Minot begins work on city weed committee recommendations
Recommendations for educating the public and enforcing existing nuisance laws were included in a report from an ad hoc weed committee accepted by the Minot City Council Monday. to the list of nuisances in the city code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC