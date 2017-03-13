Messiah in the Passover to be held March 19 at Minot Baptist Church
MESSIAH IN THE PASSOVER, is a vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be held on March 19, at Minot Baptist Church. MESSIAH IN THE PASSOVER will be conducted by Robert Walter, from Chosen People Ministries.
