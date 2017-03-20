Melissa Hoffart, Minot, charged with ...

Melissa Hoffart, Minot, charged with theft, unauthorized use of personal identifying information

A 32-year-old Minot woman is facing two Class C felony charges for allegedly obtaining credit cards in her estranged husband's name without his permission and making unauthorized charges last July in Minot and Las Vegas. Melissa Ann Hoffart is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the theft of property and unauthorized use of personal identifying information charges today in district court in Minot.

