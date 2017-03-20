Melissa Hoffart, Minot, charged with theft, unauthorized use of personal identifying information
A 32-year-old Minot woman is facing two Class C felony charges for allegedly obtaining credit cards in her estranged husband's name without his permission and making unauthorized charges last July in Minot and Las Vegas. Melissa Ann Hoffart is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the theft of property and unauthorized use of personal identifying information charges today in district court in Minot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC