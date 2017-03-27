Man charged after courthouse fight

Man charged after courthouse fight

A 37-year-old Minot man made court appearances on Monday on charges that he assaulted and terrorized one man in November 2015 and threatened another man in the Ward County Courthouse last December. Clenter Lee Williams is charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing, both Class C felonies, for the November 2015 incident, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, for the incident in December 2016.

