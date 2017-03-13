Making headway
Rural Ward County residents opposed to a county right-of-way policy received strong support from the Ward County Planning Commission Thursday, although their fight is not over. The commission voted 7-1 to remove the policy from the zoning ordinance, setting up an April 20 public hearing on the proposed ordinance change.
