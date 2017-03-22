Luring charge ends in jail sentence

A 29-year-old Minot man will serve three years in prison for engaging in a sexually explicit online conversation with an undercover police officer he thought was a 14-year-old girl and later arranging a meeting with her. On Tuesday, Judge Richard Hagar sentenced him to a total of seven years in prison, with a requirement that he serve three years, and five years of supervised probation.

