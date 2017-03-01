Liquor proposal offers less sweeping change
An ordinance revision that removes caps on beer- and wine-only licenses but preserves caps on the retail liquor licenses that affect Minot bars is getting a close look by the Minot City Council's Liquor and Gambling Control Committee. The committee voted Wednesday to have the city attorney draft an ordinance with provisions suggested by council member Shaun Sipma.
