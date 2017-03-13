Keeping up the fight for new B-52 eng...

Keeping up the fight for new B-52 engines in Minot

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Minot Daily News

The Air Force has been talking for decades about replacing the engines on our country's B-52 bombers, and in recent months we've heard that the Air Force might be getting closer than in the past. Nothing's certain yet, but it's a priority I've long pushed for to support the B-52 bombers at Minot Air Force Base-and I'm ready to fight to get the job done.

