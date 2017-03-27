Jury finds Lorin Hove not guilty in child sex crimes case

A jury has acquitted 69-year-old Lorin Hove of Minot, who had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in October of 2015, following a five-day trial. In closing arguments, Deputy State's Attorney Kelly Dillon argued that the accuser's general story was the same to investigators and to the jury, with different details.

