Highway 83 from Minot north to Minot AFB closed; southbound traffic still moving
North Dakota Department of Transportation along with ND Highway Patrol have closed US Highway 83 from Minot City northbound to Minot Air Force Base due to heavy snow and reduced visibility. Southbound traffic is still moving.
