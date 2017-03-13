High speed chase prompts jail stay
A 27-year-old Stanley man will serve 30 days in jail for fleeing from police at high speeds through Ward and Mountrail Counties and then resisting arrest on Tuesday. Geoffrey Kyle Goettle pleaded guilty on Wednesday afternoon in district court in Minot to fleeing from police and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors.
