Heitkamp to lead discussion on opioid abuse in Minot

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp will host a discussion in Minot today about combating opioid abuse in the area Local health professionals, law enforcement, treatment providers, educators and community leaders will meet with her for the opioid abuse discussion. Heitkamp will also discuss the bill she helped reintroduce that would provide more federal resources and and expand access to substance abuse treatment.

